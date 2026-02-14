Fernandez scores 23 as Delaware beats Missouri State 76-67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez scored 23 points as Delaware beat Missouri State 76-67 on Saturday.

Fernandez shot 6 for 11 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-16, 5-9 Conference USA). Tyler Houser scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Macon Emory went 8 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kobi Williams led the Bears (13-12, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Missouri State also got 13 points, four assists and three steals from Trey Williams Jr. Keith Palek III finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Delaware took the lead for good with 12:17 to go in the first half. The score was 35-25 at halftime, with Fernandez racking up 15 points. Delaware used a 13-3 run in the second half to build a 64-53 lead with 3:46 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press