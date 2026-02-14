Skip to main content
Johnson scores 17, Radford defeats Charleston Southern 90-80

By AP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson’s 17 points helped Radford defeat Charleston Southern 90-80 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Highlanders (14-13, 7-5 Big South Conference). Del Jones scored 14 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Dennis Parker Jr. finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Mari Johnson also scored 12 points.

A’lahn Sumler led the way for the Buccaneers (12-15, 3-9) with 16 points and five assists. Charleston Southern also got 14 points apiece from Nate Brafford and Jacob Taylor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

