Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Xavier defeats Marquette 96-88

By AP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jovan Milicevic had 23 points in Xavier’s 96-88 victory against Marquette on Saturday.

Milicevic added five rebounds for the Musketeers (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). All Wright scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Nigel James Jr. finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Marquette also got 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Royce Parham. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Xavier took the lead for good with 18:43 to go in the first half. The score was 51-35 at halftime, with Wright racking up 16 points. Xavier was outscored by Marquette in the second half by eight points, with Milicevic scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.