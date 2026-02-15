Denker’s 23 lead Northern Colorado past Portland State 77-65

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-65 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Denker also added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (17-10, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Egan Shields scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Brock Wisne had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bears.

Jaylin Henderson led the way for the Vikings (17-7, 11-2) with 29 points. Terri Miller Jr. added 18 points for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press