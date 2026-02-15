Skip to main content
Denker’s 23 lead Northern Colorado past Portland State 77-65

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Quinn Denker had 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-65 win over Portland State on Saturday.

Denker also added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (17-10, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Egan Shields scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Brock Wisne had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bears.

Jaylin Henderson led the way for the Vikings (17-7, 11-2) with 29 points. Terri Miller Jr. added 18 points for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

