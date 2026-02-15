Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lindsey’s 23 lead Albany (NY) past Binghamton 77-74

By AP News

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 23 points helped Albany defeat Binghamton 77-74 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Quigley missed a 3-pointer from 26-feet out on Binghamton’s last attempt.

Lindsey shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (9-17, 5-6 America East Conference). Okechukwu Okeke scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Tarique Foster went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Wes Peterson led the Bearcats (5-22, 1-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Binghamton also got 16 points and three steals from Jackson Benigni. Quigley finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.