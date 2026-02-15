Skip to main content
Wessler scores 18, UNC Wilmington defeats Hofstra 70-66

By AP News

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler’s 18 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Hofstra 70-66 on Saturday.

Wessler also contributed nine rebounds for the Seahawks (22-4, 11-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian May scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Madison Durr shot 1 of 3 from the field and 9 of 14 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Cruz Davis led the Pride (17-10, 8-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Preston Edmead added 21 points and four assists for Hofstra. Joshua DeCady had 14 points.

UNC Wilmington went into halftime leading Hofstra 34-32. May’s 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining in the second half gave UNC Wilmington the lead for good at 67-66.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

