Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Alcorn State defeats Bethune-Cookman 57-55

By AP News

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Omari Hamilton’s 11 points helped Alcorn State defeat Bethune-Cookman 57-55 on Saturday.

Hamilton shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Braves (6-18, 5-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shane Lancaster went 4 of 9 from the field to add 10 points.

Daniel Rouzan finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats (13-12, 10-2). Bethune-Cookman also got 11 points and six rebounds from Arterio Morris. The Wildcats ended an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.