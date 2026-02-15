Skip to main content
Parker scores 22 as Queens knocks off Lipscomb 87-81

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Avantae Parker had 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 win against Lipscomb on Saturday.

Parker also had four steals and six blocks for the Royals (15-12, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Yoav Berman scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the line, to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Nasir Mann had 11 points.

Grant Asman finished with 16 points for the Bisons (16-11, 9-5). Charlie Williams added 12 points for Lipscomb. Mateo Esmeraldo had 10 points, six assists and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

