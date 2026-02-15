Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hubbard scores 19 as Abilene Christian secures 73-59 win against Tarleton State

By AP News

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard scored 19 points as Abilene Christian beat Tarleton State 73-59 on Saturday.

Hubbard also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-13, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference). Zy Wright scored 17 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line. Chilaydrien Newton shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Kade Douglas led the Texans (12-13, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jordan Mizell added 12 points and two blocks for Tarleton State. Andy Sigiscar also had 12 points, two steals and three blocks.

The Wildcats broke a 53-53 deadlock with 4:39 remaining and closed the game on a 22-6 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.