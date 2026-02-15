Hubbard scores 19 as Abilene Christian secures 73-59 win against Tarleton State

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Bradyn Hubbard scored 19 points as Abilene Christian beat Tarleton State 73-59 on Saturday.

Hubbard also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-13, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference). Zy Wright scored 17 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 9 for 9 from the line. Chilaydrien Newton shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Kade Douglas led the Texans (12-13, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Jordan Mizell added 12 points and two blocks for Tarleton State. Andy Sigiscar also had 12 points, two steals and three blocks.

The Wildcats broke a 53-53 deadlock with 4:39 remaining and closed the game on a 22-6 run.

