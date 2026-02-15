Sparrow scores 12, Coppin State knocks off North Carolina Central 58-56

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Camaren Sparrow scored 12 points as Coppin State beat North Carolina Central 58-56 on Saturday.

Sparrow shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (5-21, 3-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Demariontay Hall scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and added two blocks. Hussain Williams went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points and two steals.

Gage Lattimore led the way for the Eagles (9-14, 5-3) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Dionte Johnson added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for North Carolina Central. Kyric Davis finished with 10 points and two blocks.

It’s the second straight win for the Eagles after six losses in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.