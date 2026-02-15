Skip to main content
Howard wins 79-53 over Maryland-Eastern Shore

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cedric Taylor III had 22 points in Howard’s 79-53 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Taylor also contributed six assists for the Bison (16-10, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Bryce Harris added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and had four steals and four blocks. Travelle Bryson shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Trey Brown led the way for the Hawks (8-18, 4-5) with 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

