Nicholls’ 15 lead Tennessee Tech over Southern Indiana 82-74

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — JaJuan Nicholls had 15 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-74 win over Southern Indiana on Saturday.

Nicholls added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-16, 6-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Mekhi Cameron scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. C.J. McPherson had 15 points and went 6 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Ismail Habib finished with 17 points and four assists for the Screaming Eagles (5-21, 2-14). Southern Indiana also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Amaree Brown. Ola Ajiboye also had 10 points. The Screaming Eagles extended their losing streak to six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press