Western Carolina wins 81-76 over Chattanooga

By AP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro’s 25 points helped Western Carolina defeat Chattanooga 81-76 on Saturday.

Soumaoro shot 9 for 15, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (10-15, 6-8 Southern Conference). Tidjiane Dioumassi scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Marcus Kell shot 3 for 10 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Frison finished with 20 points and six assists for the Mocs (10-17, 4-10). Chattanooga also got 13 points and three steals from Tedrick Washington Jr. Tate Darner also had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

