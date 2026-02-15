Neely posts 29-point double-double in UNC Greensboro’s 99-89 win over Wofford

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Justin Neely tallied a 29-point double-double as UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 99-89 on Saturday.

Neely had 16 rebounds for the Spartans (12-15, 8-6 Southern Conference). KJ Younger scored 22 points, shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Valentino Pinedo shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points. Lilian Marville paired 13 points with seven assists.

Nils Machowski finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (17-10, 9-5). Wofford also got 19 points from Maximo Ortega. Cayden Vasko also had 16 points.

