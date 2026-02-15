Sam Houston defeats Kennesaw State 83-79

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Damon Nicholas Jr.’s 21 points helped Sam Houston defeat Kennesaw State 83-79 on Saturday.

Nicholas shot 6 for 8 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bearkats (17-8, 9-5 Conference USA). Po’Boigh King scored 20 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Jacob Walker finished 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Amir Taylor finished with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Owls (14-11, 6-8). RJ Johnson added 21 points and six assists for Kennesaw State. Braedan Lue also had 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Sam Houston went into halftime ahead of Kennesaw State 45-42. Nicholas put up 12 points in the half. Sam Houston pulled off the victory after a 10-2 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 69-64 with 7:55 remaining in the half. King scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press