Thompson posts 14 points as Columbia secures 75-65 victory over Princeton

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Blair Thompson scored 14 points as Columbia beat Princeton 75-65 on Saturday.

Thompson shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Lions (15-9, 4-6 Ivy League). Miles Franklin scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Mason Ritter shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points and five rebounds.

Dalen Davis finished with 19 points and four assists for the Tigers (8-17, 4-6). Princeton also got 18 points from Jackson Hicke. Malik Abdullahi also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

