Eastern Washington secures 84-66 victory against Weber State

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV scored 24 points as Eastern Washington beat Weber State 84-66 on Saturday.

Hamilton also added five rebounds for the Eagles (9-17, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tijan Saine led the way for the Wildcats (13-14, 7-7) with 20 points. Viljami Vartiainen added 15 points for Weber State. Duce Paschal had 14 points and two steals.

By The Associated Press