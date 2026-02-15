Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Eastern Washington secures 84-66 victory against Weber State

By AP News

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Alton Hamilton IV scored 24 points as Eastern Washington beat Weber State 84-66 on Saturday.

Hamilton also added five rebounds for the Eagles (9-17, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Kiree Huie scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Moses shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tijan Saine led the way for the Wildcats (13-14, 7-7) with 20 points. Viljami Vartiainen added 15 points for Weber State. Duce Paschal had 14 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.