Dixon scores 24 as Southern takes down Prairie View A&M 87-82

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Terrance Dixon Jr.’s 24 points helped Southern defeat Prairie View A&M 87-82 on Saturday.

Dixon had 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (12-13, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Amboree scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. Michael Jacobs had 15 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line.

Dontae Horne led the Panthers (9-16, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 46 points. Tai’Reon Joseph added 14 points for Prairie View A&M. Cory Wells finished with nine points.

