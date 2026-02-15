Celiscar scores 17 as Yale beats Harvard 76-75 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Celiscar scored 17 points and his two free throws with no time left in overtime carried Yale to a 76-75 win over Harvard and the Bulldogs took sole possession of first place in the Ivy League on Saturday.

Celiscar collected an offensive rebound off a miss from 3-point range by teammate Jordan Brathwaite and was fouled by Harvard’s Chandler Pigge on his put back attempt.

Celiscar added 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-4, 8-2). Brathwaite scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Casey Simmons went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Thomas Batties II led the way for the Crimson (14-10, 7-3) with 23 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Harvard also got 13 points, six rebounds and three steals from Pigge. Ben Eisendrath finished with 13 points, three steals and two blocks.

