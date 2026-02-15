Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal Poly defeats UCSB 89-79

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Peter Bandelj scored 18 points as Cal Poly beat UCSB 89-79 on Saturday.

Bandelj shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Mustangs (11-16, 7-8 Big West Conference). Hamad Mousa scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Cayden Ward shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Zion Sensley finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Gauchos (17-9, 10-5). UCSB also got 21 points from Aidan Mahaney. Colin Smith also had 17 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.