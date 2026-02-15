Cal Poly defeats UCSB 89-79

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Peter Bandelj scored 18 points as Cal Poly beat UCSB 89-79 on Saturday.

Bandelj shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Mustangs (11-16, 7-8 Big West Conference). Hamad Mousa scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Cayden Ward shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Zion Sensley finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Gauchos (17-9, 10-5). UCSB also got 21 points from Aidan Mahaney. Colin Smith also had 17 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press