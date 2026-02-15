Skip to main content
Campisano’s 18 points and 11 rebounds lead Northern Arizona past Sacramento State 79-74

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Diego Campisano had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Northern Arizona’s 79-74 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Karl Markus Poom scored 17 points, going 6 of 10 and 5 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (10-17, 4-10 Big Sky Conference). Chris Komin had 14 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line.

Jahni Summers led the Hornets (9-16, 5-8) with 18 points and two steals. Sacramento State also got 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Prophet Johnson. Shaqir O’Neal also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

