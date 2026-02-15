Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal State Northridge beats Hawaii 84-60

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points, and Josiah Davis had 20 points and five assists in Cal State Northridge’s 84-60 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

Hughes shot 8 for 14 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and Davis made 9 of 15 from the field and 2 for 5 from the free-throw line. Jai Chisolm had 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Matadors (16-10, 9-5 Big West Conference).

Isaac Finlinson led the Rainbow Warriors (18-6, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Hawaii also got nine points from Isaac Johnson. Harry Rouhliadeff finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.