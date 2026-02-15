Ball and Karaban lead No. 6 UConn to a 79-75 win over Georgetown

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball had 20 points and Alex Karaban scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as No. 6 UConn held off a second-half rally and beat Georgetown 79-75 on Saturday night.

Silas Demary Jr. had 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and freshmen Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe scored 10 points apiece for UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East).

Karaban set a program record with his 136th career start. He also became the winningest player in UConn men’s history as the Huskies improved to 116-24 when he is in uniform. He hit two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win after Georgetown rallied from 14 points down and closed within two points with 11 seconds remaining.

KJ Lewis had 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Vincent Iwuchukwu added 16 points and Kayvaun Mulready scored all 15 points of his points in the second half for Georgetown (13-11, 5-9).

After Georgetown erased a seven-point deficit and tied the game at 25, Ball scored 10 points in a 12-3 run and the Huskies lead at the break 41-33.

Consecutive baskets by Reibe put the Huskies up 49-35 with 15:20 left in the second half. UConn missed its next four shots and the Hoyas pulled within seven on a 3-pointer by Mulready. Georgetown was within six points before Karaban and Ball hit 3-pointers.

Ball surpassed 1,000 career points with his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Lewis, who didn’t score for the first 11:35 of the second half, scored 11 in the second half and also moved past 1,000 career points.

Former UConn center Hasheem Thabeet was inducted into the Huskies of Honor at halftime. He started in 99 of the 100 games he played in for the Huskies from 2006-09. He with 1,028 career points, 847 rebounds and 417 blocked shots. Only Emeka Okafor has blocked more shots in a season and in a career at UConn.

Up next

Georgetown: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

UConn: Hosts Creighton on Wednesday.

By JIM FULLER

Associated Press