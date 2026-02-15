Moore leads Western Kentucky over Middle Tennessee 82-80

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Teagan Moore led Western Kentucky with 28 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with three seconds left as the Hilltoppers knocked off Middle Tennessee 82-80 on Saturday.

Moore added five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (14-11, 7-7 Conference USA). Grant Newell scored 20 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. LJ Hackman shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Kamari Lands finished with 20 points for the Blue Raiders (12-13, 6-8). Middle Tennessee also got 19 points, seven assists and two blocks from Sean Smith. Torey Alston finished with 10 points.

Moore scored a team-high 16 points for Western Kentucky in the second half, including their game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press