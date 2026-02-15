Skip to main content
Holloway paces Alabama’s balanced attack in 89-75 win over South Carolina

By AP News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 20 points and Labaron Philon Jr. and reserve Latrell Wrightsell Jr. each scored 19 points and Alabama beat South Carolina 89-75 on Saturday night for the Crimson Tide’s fourth consecutive win.

Holloway finished 6-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, Philon was 5 of 8 — 4 of 7 from 3 — and Wrightsell 6 of 11 and 3 of 7 from distance.

Aiden Sherrell scored 11 points and Amari Allen grabbed 10 rebounds and eight points for Alabama (18-7, 8-4 SEC).

Meechie Johnson scored 24 of his 26 points after halftime, Kobe Knox had 21 points and Mike Sharavjamts 14 for South Carolina (11-14, 2-10 SEC).

Holloway’s 3-pointer with 9:56 before halftime ended a tie at 23-all, Jalil Bethea followed with a dunk on a fastbreak and Alabama (18-7, 8-4) led for the remainder.

Holloway and Philon made consecutive 3s in a 37-second span and Alabama took its first double-digit lead at 41-29 with 2:52 before halftime.

Alabama led 45-32 at halftime and maintained the double-digit lead until Johnson’s 3 with 8:20 left capped his personal 11-2 run and reduced South Carolina’s (11-14, 2-10) lead to 63-56.

Wrightshell made a pair of free throws with 2:48 remaining and Alabama stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

Up Next

South Carolina: Travels to face 14th-ranked Florida on Tuesday.

Alabama: Hosts 21st-ranked Arkansas on Wednesday.

