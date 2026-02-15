Utah State takes down Memphis 99-75

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Michael Collins Jr. had 24 points and Mason Falslev scored 20 in Utah State’s 99-75 win over Memphis on Saturday night to extend its win streak to seven games.

Collins shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line, and Falsev made 8 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the foul line. Karson Templin shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 20 points for the Aggies (22-3).

Sincere Parker led the way for the Tigers (12-13) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis also got 18 points from Curtis Givens III. Dug McDaniel finished with 10 points and four steals.

Utah State took the lead with 3:58 left in the first half and did not trail again. Templin led the Aggies with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break. Utah State pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 21 points. The Aggies outscored Memphis by 10 points in the final half, as Collins led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press