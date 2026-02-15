St. Thomas wins 104-64 against Kansas City, hand Roos 10th consecutive loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Minessale’s 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals and helped St. Thomas defeat Kansas City 104-64 on Saturday night for the Roos’ 10th consecutive loss.

Ben Oosterbaan scored 17 points and added six rebounds for the Tommies (21-7, 10-3 Summit League). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu had 15 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

Chris Dockery led the way for the Roos (4-22, 1-11) with 13 points and six rebounds. Jayson Petty added 10 points and six rebounds for Kansas City. Kasheem Grady II also had eight points and two steals.

St. Thomas took the lead with 74 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Oosterbaan led the Tommies with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-29 at the break. St. Thomas pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 22-point lead to 34 points. The Tommies outscored Kansas City by 26 points in the final half, as Minessale led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

By The Associated Press