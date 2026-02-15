Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McComb scores 19, Norfolk State takes down Delaware State 75-58

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III’s 19 points helped Norfolk State defeat Delaware State 75-58 on Saturday night.

McComb also added five rebounds for the Spartans (12-14, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Devon Ellis scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dean Shepherd led the way for the Hornets (6-18, 1-8) with 16 points. Rahmir Moore added eight points for Delaware State. John Clemmons also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.