McComb scores 19, Norfolk State takes down Delaware State 75-58

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Anthony McComb III’s 19 points helped Norfolk State defeat Delaware State 75-58 on Saturday night.

McComb also added five rebounds for the Spartans (12-14, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Devon Ellis scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dean Shepherd led the way for the Hornets (6-18, 1-8) with 16 points. Rahmir Moore added eight points for Delaware State. John Clemmons also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press