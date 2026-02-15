Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Moore scores 32, Georgia Southern takes down Marshall 101-87

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore’s 32 points led Georgia Southern over Marshall 101-87 on Saturday night.

Moore went 11 of 19 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (15-12, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Spudd Webb added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 4 for 11 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. Jefferson Koulibaly shot 5 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jalen Speer finished with 20 points, six assists and three steals for the Thundering Herd (16-10, 8-5). Marshall also got 17 points from Wyatt Fricks. Landen Joseph also had 17 points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.