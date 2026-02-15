Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Weeks’ scores 32 to lead Southern Miss over Troy 69-65

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks’ 32 points led Southern Miss over Troy 69-65 on Saturday night.

Weeks shot 11 of 20 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Djahi Binet added 14 points and 18 rebounds and made 7 of 13 from the field. Isaac Tavares had 11 points and went 5 of 16 from the field.

Thomas Dowd led the Trojans (17-10, 9-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Troy also got 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Victor Valdes. Austin Cross finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.