Henry’s 19 lead UC Irvine past CSU Fullerton 86-65

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Fullerton 86-65 on Saturday.

Henry shot 8 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (17-9, 10-4 Big West Conference). Harrison Carrington scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jurian Dixon had 15 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range).

Landon Seaman led the way for the Titans (13-14, 8-7) with 14 points, four assists and two blocks. Bryce Cofield added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for CSU Fullerton. KJ Garris also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

