Henry’s 19 lead UC Irvine past CSU Fullerton 86-65

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 19 points helped UC Irvine defeat CSU Fullerton 86-65 on Saturday.

Henry shot 8 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Anteaters (17-9, 10-4 Big West Conference). Harrison Carrington scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Jurian Dixon had 15 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range).

Landon Seaman led the way for the Titans (13-14, 8-7) with 14 points, four assists and two blocks. Bryce Cofield added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks for CSU Fullerton. KJ Garris also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press