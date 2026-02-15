UCSD wins 72-66 over UC Riverside

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hudson Mayes’ 24 points helped UC San Diego defeat UC Riverside 72-66 on Saturday night.

Mayes added seven rebounds for the Tritons (18-9, 8-7 Big West Conference). Bol Dengdit scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dimitrije Vukicevic had 11 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

Andrew Henderson led the Highlanders (8-19, 3-12) with 21 points and two blocks. UC Riverside also got 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks from BJ Kolly. Marqui Worthy also had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press