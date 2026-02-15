Skip to main content
Miller’s 19 lead Montana State over Montana 82-71

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jed Miller’s 19 points helped Montana State defeat Montana 82-71 on Saturday.

Miller also contributed five assists for the Bobcats (15-11, 9-4 Big Sky Conference). Jaden Steppe went 7 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Christian King shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Money Williams led the way for the Grizzlies (14-12, 8-5) with 25 points and four assists. Te’Jon Sawyer added 22 points and six rebounds for Montana. Kenyon Aguino finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

