Speed’s 25 lead Loyola Maryland over Holy Cross 83-73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Braeden Speed’s 25 points helped Loyola (MD) defeat Holy Cross 83-73 on Sunday.

Speed had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Greyhounds (11-16, 7-7 Patriot League). Emmett Adair scored 24 points, going 9 of 15 (6 for 10 from 3-point range). Jordan Stiemke had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Gabe Warren finished with 28 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (9-18, 4-10). Holy Cross also got 22 points and six rebounds from Aiden Disu. Tyler Boston finished with 15 points.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Loyola a one-point lead. The teams entered the break with Loyola ahead 30-27, while Speed led in scoring with 10 points. Loyola’s 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 60-55 with 8:12 left in the half. Speed scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press