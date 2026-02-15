Skip to main content
Speed’s 25 lead Loyola Maryland over Holy Cross 83-73

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Braeden Speed’s 25 points helped Loyola (MD) defeat Holy Cross 83-73 on Sunday.

Speed had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Greyhounds (11-16, 7-7 Patriot League). Emmett Adair scored 24 points, going 9 of 15 (6 for 10 from 3-point range). Jordan Stiemke had 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Gabe Warren finished with 28 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (9-18, 4-10). Holy Cross also got 22 points and six rebounds from Aiden Disu. Tyler Boston finished with 15 points.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave Loyola a one-point lead. The teams entered the break with Loyola ahead 30-27, while Speed led in scoring with 10 points. Loyola’s 9-0 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them the lead at 60-55 with 8:12 left in the half. Speed scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

