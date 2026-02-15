Skip to main content
Seniors Jackson and Mair lead No. 11 Duke women to narrow win over No. 21 North Carolina

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair scored 14 points each on their senior day and No. 11 Duke edged No. 21 North Carolina 72-68 on Sunday, the Blue Devils’ 16th consecutive win.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw 16 lead changes, Duke led 41-33 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. The Blue Devils’ lead was only 56-54 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter but the Tar Heels got no closer.

Delaney Thomas’ layup made it a six-point game with 30 seconds remaining. Nyla Brooks hit a 3 for North Carolina with 15 seconds left, but Jackson added a free throw for the final margin.

Riley Nelson scored 13 points and Toby Fournier grabbed 12 rebounds for Duke (19-6, 14-0 ACC). Mair finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Ciera Toomey scored 14 points, Indya Nivar 12 and Brooks and Nyla Harris 10 each for North Carolina (21-6, 10-4). It was UNC’s first loss this season when the Nyla’s — Brooks and Harris — both scored in double figures.

There were 10 lead changes in the first quarter and Nelson’s jumper in the final minute gave Duke a 19-18 lead at the end of the period.

A 7-0 run helped put North Carolina ahead 29-23 in the second quarter. Jordan Wood hit three second-quarter 3-pointers to help Duke take an eight-point lead at halftime.

Duke, which visits North Carolina on March 1 in a regular-season finale, leads the series 57-55.

Up next

North Carolina: at Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Duke: N.C. State visits on Tuesday. ___

