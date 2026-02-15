Waddles’ 21 lead Omaha over Denver 83-76

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lance Waddles had 21 points in Omaha’s 83-76 victory over Denver on Sunday.

Waddles shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (14-14, 7-6 Summit League). Paul Djobet scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Ja’Sean Glover shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Logan Kinsey finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (13-15, 6-7). Denver also got 18 points from Jeremiah Burke. Carson Johnson also had 17 points and four assists.

Omaha took the lead for good with 18:08 to go in the first half. The score was 49-38 at halftime, with Waddles racking up 15 points. Omaha was outscored by Denver in the second half by a four-point margin but still wound up on top. Grant Stubblefield led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press