UTSA earns 88-79 victory over Charlotte, snaps 17-game skid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jamir Simpson had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as UTSA beat Charlotte 88-79 on Sunday to snap a 17-game losing streak.

Brent Moss scored 16 points and added six rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-20, 1-12 American Athletic Conference). Baboucarr Njie had 16 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line.

Ben Bradford led the 49ers (13-12, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Major Freeman added 13 points for Charlotte. Damoni Harrison also had 11 points.

Daniel Akitoby scored eight points in the first half and UTSA went into the break trailing 44-38. Simpson’s 15-point second half helped UTSA close out the nine-point victory.

By The Associated Press