No. 20 Maryland rallies from 19-point deficit to defeat No. 8 Ohio State 76-75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Yarden Garzon added 17 points and No. 20 Maryland rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half to beat eighth-ranked Ohio State 76-75 on Sunday.

It is the Terrapins largest comeback since Nov. 13, 2019, when they were down 19 in the fourth quarter at James Madison before posting a 70-68 victory.

Addi Mack had 14 points and Saylor Poffenbarger 13 for Maryland (21-6, 9-6 Big Ten), which beat a Top 10 team for the first time since it defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten quarterfinals last year.

It is also Maryland’s first win over a Top 10 team on the road since 2022 against Notre Dame.

Jaloni Cambridge had 29 points and Chance Gray a season-high 25 for the Buckeyes (22-4, 11-3), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Ohio State extended its lead to 38-19 on a 3-pointer by Gray before Maryland started to rally back.

The Terrapins trailed 46-31 at halftime, but got back in it in the third quarter, outscoring the Buckeyes 26-14. That included a 20-7 run at the beginning of the period that included six points by Garzon and five apiece by Okananwa and Mack.

Maryland took the lead by scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter. Mack’s 3-pointer with 8:17 remaining put the Terrapins up 62-60. They extended it to 69-60 before Ohio State made its comeback.

Ohio State had a 5:04 scoring drought when Maryland made its comeback.

The Buckeyes had a chance to win it after Maryland’s Kyndal Walker missed a free throw with 4 seconds remaining. Jaloni Cambridge got the rebound and Ohio State called timeout.

Kennedy Cambridge tried a potential, game-winning 26-foot 3-pointer, but it went off the glass to give Maryland the win.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts Purdue on Feb. 22.

Ohio State: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer