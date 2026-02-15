Skip to main content
Jaden Winston scores 18 and Manhattan wins 69-65 against Canisius

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Winston had 18 points in Manhattan’s 69-65 win over Canisius on Sunday.

Winston also contributed three steals for the Jaspers (12-16, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Devin Dinkins scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Terrance Jones finished with 12 points.

Michael Evbagharu led the Golden Griffins (8-19, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Canisius also got 17 points from Javante Edwards. Kahlil Singleton finished with 11 points. The Golden Griffins extended their losing streak to 11 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

