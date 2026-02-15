Detroit Mercy beats Youngstown State 76-70

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Spratt had 15 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-70 victory against Youngstown State on Sunday.

Spratt also contributed nine rebounds for the Titans (12-13, 9-7 Horizon League). London Maiden scored 13 points while going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Lance Stone shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Tae Blackshear finished with 22 points and two blocks for the Penguins (13-14, 6-10). Bryson Dawkins added 20 points for Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press