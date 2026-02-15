Skip to main content
Kennedy scores 24 as Merrimack defeats Quinnipiac 56-49

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy’s 24 points helped Merrimack defeat Quinnipiac 56-49 on Sunday.

Kennedy also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (18-9, 14-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton went 4 of 15 from the field (2 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. KC Ugwuakazi had eight points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor. The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.

Grant Randall led the Bobcats (18-10, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Quinnipiac also got 10 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks from Amarri Monroe. Jaden Zimmerman finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

