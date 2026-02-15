Sacred Heart secures 86-75 win over Rider

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 21 points as Sacred Heart beat Rider 86-75 on Sunday.

Hill added nine rebounds for the Pioneers (12-16, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jaden Slaughter shot 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Zion Cruz finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Broncs (3-22, 2-14). Aasim Burton added 21 points and two steals for Rider. Davis Bynum finished with 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press