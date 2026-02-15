Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
60.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacred Heart secures 86-75 win over Rider

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Anquan Hill scored 21 points as Sacred Heart beat Rider 86-75 on Sunday.

Hill added nine rebounds for the Pioneers (12-16, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nyle Ralph-Beyer went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Jaden Slaughter shot 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Zion Cruz finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Broncs (3-22, 2-14). Aasim Burton added 21 points and two steals for Rider. Davis Bynum finished with 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.