Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bruskotter scores 25, Burch adds 23 as Wright State beats Cleveland State 102-90

By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Bruskotter scored 25 points, TJ Burch added 23 points and eight assists, and Wright State beat Cleveland State 102-90 on Sunday.

Dominic Pangonis shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points for the Raiders (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League).

Chevalier Emery led the Vikings (10-17, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. Josiah Harris added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Cleveland State. Dayan Nessah finished with 11 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.