Bruskotter scores 25, Burch adds 23 as Wright State beats Cleveland State 102-90

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Bruskotter scored 25 points, TJ Burch added 23 points and eight assists, and Wright State beat Cleveland State 102-90 on Sunday.

Dominic Pangonis shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points for the Raiders (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League).

Chevalier Emery led the Vikings (10-17, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. Josiah Harris added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Cleveland State. Dayan Nessah finished with 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press