North Texas knocks off Temple 65-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dylan Arnett scored 14 points as North Texas beat Temple 65-62 on Sunday.

Arnett also contributed six rebounds for the Mean Green (15-11, 6-7 American Athletic Conference). Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 13 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. EJ Horton had 12 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.

Derrian Ford finished with 20 points and four assists for the Owls (15-10, 7-5). Temple also got 16 points from Masiah Gilyard. Aiden Tobiason finished with 12 points.

Arnett scored six points in the first half and North Texas went into the break trailing 28-22. North Texas pulled off the victory after a 15-0 second-half run erased a 12-point deficit and gave them the lead at 43-40 with 9:19 remaining in the half. Horton scored 10 second-half points. A dunk by Jamai Felt had Temple within 63-62 with 16 seconds left but David Terrell Jr. iced the win with two free throws.

