Saint Peter’s beats Fairfield 83-74

By AP News

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — TJ Robinson scored 21 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairfield 83-74 on Sunday.

Robinson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (15-9, 12-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Shaedon Simpson finished 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Declan Wucherpfennig led the way for the Stags (16-11, 8-8) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Braden Sparks added 15 points and four steals for Fairfield. Brandon Benjamin also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

