Saint Peter’s beats Fairfield 83-74

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — TJ Robinson scored 21 points as Saint Peter’s beat Fairfield 83-74 on Sunday.

Robinson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (15-9, 12-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Brent Bland scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Shaedon Simpson finished 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Declan Wucherpfennig led the way for the Stags (16-11, 8-8) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Braden Sparks added 15 points and four steals for Fairfield. Brandon Benjamin also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press