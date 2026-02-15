Skip to main content
Griffith’s 17, clutch bucket by Hawkins, help Niagara knock off Iona 70-68

By AP News

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Griffith scored 17 points as Niagara beat Iona 70-68 on Sunday.

A layup by Justin Hawkins provided the winning margin for Niagara with two seconds remaining in the game.

Griffith shot 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-19, 4-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Vice Zanki scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Trenton Walters had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Toby Harris finished with 18 points for the Gaels (15-12, 7-9). CJ Anthony added 15 points, four assists and three steals for Iona. Kosy Akametu also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

