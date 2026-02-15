Griffith’s 17, clutch bucket by Hawkins, help Niagara knock off Iona 70-68

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Griffith scored 17 points as Niagara beat Iona 70-68 on Sunday.

A layup by Justin Hawkins provided the winning margin for Niagara with two seconds remaining in the game.

Griffith shot 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-19, 4-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Vice Zanki scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Trenton Walters had 11 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Toby Harris finished with 18 points for the Gaels (15-12, 7-9). CJ Anthony added 15 points, four assists and three steals for Iona. Kosy Akametu also had 12 points.

