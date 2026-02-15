Beljan scores 16 off the bench, UIC downs Illinois State 83-56

CHICAGO (AP) — Ante Beljan’s 16 points off of the bench led UIC to an 83-56 victory against Illinois State on Sunday.

Beljan finished 8 of 11 from the floor for the Flames (15-12, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Abdul Momoh added 13 points and six rebounds while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line. Rashund Washington Jr., who went 5 of 5 from the field, also scored 13 points.

Johnny Kinziger finished with 12 points and two steals for the Redbirds (17-10, 9-7). Illinois State also got nine points from Boden Skunberg. Ty’Reek Coleman had seven points.

UIC took the lead with 4:48 left in the first half and did not trail again. Momoh led the Flames with nine points in the first half to help put them up 33-26 at the break. UIC extended its lead to 60-34 during the second half, fueled by a 19-3 scoring run. Washington scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press