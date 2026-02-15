Skip to main content
Beljan scores 16 off the bench, UIC downs Illinois State 83-56

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Ante Beljan’s 16 points off of the bench led UIC to an 83-56 victory against Illinois State on Sunday.

Beljan finished 8 of 11 from the floor for the Flames (15-12, 10-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Abdul Momoh added 13 points and six rebounds while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line. Rashund Washington Jr., who went 5 of 5 from the field, also scored 13 points.

Johnny Kinziger finished with 12 points and two steals for the Redbirds (17-10, 9-7). Illinois State also got nine points from Boden Skunberg. Ty’Reek Coleman had seven points.

UIC took the lead with 4:48 left in the first half and did not trail again. Momoh led the Flames with nine points in the first half to help put them up 33-26 at the break. UIC extended its lead to 60-34 during the second half, fueled by a 19-3 scoring run. Washington scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

