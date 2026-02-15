Skip to main content
Jackson scores 23 as Milwaukee downs Green Bay 75-72

By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 23 points and six rebounds helped Milwaukee defeat Green Bay 75-72 on Sunday.

Marcus Hall’s putback off his own miss gave Green Bay a one-point lead with 46 seconds left. After Stevie Elam grabbed an offensive rebound, Amar Augillard made two free throws 22 seconds later that made it 73-72 before Elam stole a pass and hit two foul shots to cap the scoring.

Elam finished with 11 points and five rebounds for the Panthers (11-17, 7-10 Horizon League). Aaron Franklin shot 2 of 5 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Hall led the way for the Phoenix (15-13, 10-7) with 32 points and seven rebounds. Preston Ruedinger added 12 points and five assists for Green Bay. CJ O’Hara had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

