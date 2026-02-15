Whitaker’s winning shot leads Valparaiso over Indiana State, 76-75

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Brody Whitaker hit the winning jumper with seven seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead Valparaiso past Indiana State 76-75 on Sunday.

Whitaker grabbed an offensive rebound — Valparaiso’s third of the possession — as he stepped into a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Beacons the lead for good.

Xavier Hall missed a potential winning short jumper in the closing seconds and Enel St. Bernard’s put-back attempt before the buzzer was no good.

Whitaker went 8 of 14 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Beacons (14-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). JT Pettigrew had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Owen Dease shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Sterling Young finished with 16 points for the Sycamores (10-17, 3-13). Xavier Hall added 14 points and five assists for Indiana State. Ian Scott finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Dease put up 13 points in the first half for Valparaiso, which led 49-43 at the break. Whitaker scored 13 second-half points for Valparaiso to help set up their game-winning shot.

