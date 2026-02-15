Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
58.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Weisbrod scores 18, Northern Iowa takes down Drake 86-62

By AP News

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Max Weisbrod’s 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Drake 86-62 on Sunday.

Weisbrod finished 6 of 12 from 3-point range for the Panthers (17-10, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Will Hornseth also scored 18 points, going 6 of 7 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Tristan Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Quinn led the way for the Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11) with 20 points. Drake also got 10 points from Eli Shetlar. Owen Larson also had nine points. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to six in a row.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 9:02 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Smith led the Panthers with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-29 at the break. Northern Iowa pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 23 points. The Panthers outscored Drake by 15 points in the final half, as Hornseth led the way with a team-high 16 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.